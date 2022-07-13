6-year-old boy recovering from alligator bite

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy is recovering after he was bitten by an alligator in Louisiana.

The incident happened Sunday on Lake Maurepas. Thankfully, Gavin is OK, and the injuries to his foot are minor.

Gavin’s mom Tiffany Cressione said the family was out enjoying a boat ride and stopped to swim at a sandbar. Shortly after getting in the water, Cressione heard a sound no parent wants to hear – Gavin screaming that something had bitten him.

Cressione said her husband picked Gavin up and put him back in the boat.

“I looked over my husband’s shoulder and could see a gator behind him. We live here, so we religiously look all around [for alligators], but obviously there was one out there that we didn’t see,” Cressione said.

Fortunately, the family was prepared for emergencies. They had first-aid supplies on the boat and were able to tend to Gavin’s foot quickly.

Gavin was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his mom said he didn’t even shed a tear. He’s already back to racing monster trucks around his house.

Officials with the Livingston Parish Fire District 2 issued a warning on Facebook to stop feeding alligators in the area, which is causing the animals to feel more comfortable approaching boats and swimmers.

