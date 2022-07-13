Advertisement

1-year-old shot in New Orleans

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.
A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 1-year-old child was shot and critically injured Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.

Police said the child, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The child was wounded at about 3:50 p.m., and five hours later was said by police to be in critical but stable condition.

Police said the gun was recovered at the scene, and that “all individuals involved in the incident have been detained for questioning.”

A man and a woman were seen being handcuffed and placed in a police car about an hour after the shooting.

Police said they don’t believe the shooting was a random violent act.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka gas station cuts price to just over $2 per gallon.
Political group rolls back gas price to just over $2 per gallon in Mishawaka
An 18-year-old volunteer fireman has been killed in a motorcycle crash in LaGrange County....
18-year-old volunteer firefighter killed in LaGrange motorcycle crash
18-year-old Nicholas Gunn holds his camera that he uses for work at the Benton Spirit Community...
Police investigating alleged racist confrontation at Krasl Art Fair
The Sedan’s airbags were deployed, while the SUV crashed into a backyard of a nearby residence.
Neighbors calling for change after 3 children hurt in St. Joseph County crash
Two dead after vehicle collides with tree near Walkerton.
Victims identified in deadly crash near Walkerton

Latest News

Thankfully, 6-year-old Gavin is OK, and the injuries to his foot are minor.
6-year-old boy recovering from alligator bite
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Heard faces high legal hurdles seeking to reverse Depp win
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new report says social media...
LGBTQ harassment, slurs abound on social media, report says
FILE PHOTO: A beagle stands in a yard in this undated photo. About 4,000 dogs currently housed...
4,000 beagles to be transferred from troubled facility following federal approval
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday his legal team plans to fight a subpoena compelling him to...
EXPLAINER: How Trump allies may be pushed to testify in Georgia