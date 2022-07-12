Advertisement

The Village Shoppes to close in New Carlisle

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - After nearly 47 years of being in business, The Village Shoppes in New Carlisle will close in the coming months. Owner Bill Sutton announced his retirement in a recent e-mail newsletter to the home décor store’s vast 10,000-member fan base.

“I’m turning the big 7-0 next month,” said Sutton, “and I just want to take more time to do some things that I want to do. I’m here six to seven days a week all year-round. And I just want to take a little time for me.”

Customers Sue Duncan and Doreen Kieffer drove from Frankfort, Ill. after frequenting The Village Shoppes for decades – since Duncan’s mother began the tradition.

“Their Christmas trees are second to none,” remarked Kieffer. “There’s nowhere that has Christmas trees as beautiful as what the girls do...to build trees.”

Duncan said the news of Sutton’s retirement was hard to take initially.

“Doreen and I were practically crying in the car when we read - we were together when we read the e-mail, and we were just like, we [felt like we] got stabbed in the stomach,” Duncan described.

Longtime store employees Sherry Decraene, Carol Marques, and Kathleen Laderer grew emotional when thinking about Bill retiring.

“We’ll never have [another] employer like him,” said Laderer.

Customers feel the same about the store.

“It’s going to be irreplaceable,” agreed Duncan and Kieffer.

Sutton expressed gratitude for the support he’s received from customers.

“I just want to tell them thank you for the last 47 years. It’s been wonderful. It’s gone really quickly. And we’ve loved every minute of it. Thank you,” he said.

Sutton hasn’t set a firm closing date but said it’s contingent on how fast items sell in the store. He expects to retire sometime this fall.

