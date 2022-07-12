USPS hosting job fairs in South Bend, Elkhart
SOUTH BEND/ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting two job fairs this week here in Michiana to fill immediate openings in South Bend, Elkhart, and surrounding areas.
The first job fair will take place on Wednesday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South Bend’s main post office (424 S. Michigan Street).
The second one will happen on Thursday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elkhart’s main post office (601 S. Main Street).
The following positions the department is looking to fill are listed below:
- Rural Carrier Associate - $19.06 per hour
- Assistant Rural Carrier - $19.06 per hour
- City Carrier Assistant - $18.92 per hour
- Postal Support Employee - $19.12 per hour
- Mail Handler Assistant - $17.32 per hour
- Postmaster Relief - $14.16 per hour
