St. Joseph County, Mich., Police searching for missing teen

Isbella Kendall
Isbella Kendall(St. Joseph County, Michigan Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in St. Joseph County, Mich., need your help as they search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Isbella Kendall was last seen in Nottawa Township. She is 5′3″ and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

If you have any information on Isbella’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call St. Joseph County Dispatch at 269-467-4195.

Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer...
Ask the Doctor: Triglycerides, fungal infections, palpitations
Shawn Stiffler has been named the 22nd head coach of the University of Notre Dame baseball...
Notre Dame names Shawn Stiffler as next head baseball coach
It’s the largest U-pick blueberry farm in the Midwest.
Blueberry season in full swing at The Blueberry Ranch