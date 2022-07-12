St. Joseph County, Mich., Police searching for missing teen

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in St. Joseph County, Mich., need your help as they search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Isbella Kendall was last seen in Nottawa Township. She is 5′3″ and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

If you have any information on Isbella’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call St. Joseph County Dispatch at 269-467-4195.

