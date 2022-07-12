Advertisement

South Bend seeks applicants for ‘Lamppost Lighting’ program

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend wants to help light up more neighborhoods.

South Bend is now accepting application for it’s “Lamppost Lighting” program.

The program offers easy-to-install, solar-powered lampposts for residential front yards.

This year, the city has chosen two target areas based on income, vacant lots, and need for neighborhood lighting. One lamppost is allowed per household. Applications must be completed by the homeowner through the city’s division of engineering.

The deadline to apply is August 15.

To find out more information and apply, simply click here.

