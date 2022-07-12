Advertisement

Notre Dame names Shawn Stiffler as next head baseball coach

Shawn Stiffler has been named the 22nd head coach of the University of Notre Dame baseball...
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Shawn Stiffler has officially been named the 22nd head coach of the Notre Dame baseball team.

Stiffler comes over from VCU, where he’s been head coach on a full-time basis for the last 10 seasons (he was named the head coach on an interim basis during the 2012 season before being named to full-time head coach). He turned the Rams into one of the most consistent baseball programs in the country during his decade at the helm.

During his time at VCU, Stiffler led the Rams to the NCAA Tournament in 2015, 2021, and 2022. He also led them to three Atlantic 10 Regular Season Championships in 2017, 2019, and 2021. Meanwhile, the Rams are one of just seven programs nationally to earn 34 or more wins in each of the last eight full seasons.

Stiffler has big shoes to fill in replacing former head coach Link Jarrett, who was hired by Florida State last month. Jarrett took the Irish to back-to-back Super Regionals for the first time in program history in 2021 and 2022 while also leading them to their third-ever College World Series this past season.

Stiffler will be officially introduced at a press conference on Thursday at 1 p.m. The event will be streamed live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

