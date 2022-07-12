‘Mamas Against Violence’ hosts grief support meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local moms come together to talk openly about losing their children to gun violence.

The group, Mamas Against Violence, hosts grief support meetings at the Charles Martin Center in South Bend.

These meetings take place the first Monday of every month.

It is a safe space to talk, without judgment.

“People come in with a lot of pain, a lot of anger and a lot of hurt. So, this is the place where we come to give support to those that are grieving,” said Bobbie Woods, Founder of Mamas Against Violence.

“I got to thinking, all this time that I am so full of grief myself, it didn’t even register that I had lost my baby,” one mom said. “This weekend was our family reunion, which is never going to be the same. We got through it all though. We had some small episodes, but we got through it.”

“Once an individual gets to talking about their loved one, they don’t want to stop. So I think it’s very powerful. I think it’s soothing. I think it’s healing,” said Woods.

Woods also lost her son, Terrill Woods, to gun violence in 2003.

“There’s a lot of devastation that comes with this. It’s not something that you ever get over. You learn to live with it...We cry together. We pray together,” said Woods.

Woods said she wants to remind people they aren’t alone.

Mamas Against Violence is hosting a gala on Aug. 27 from 5-11 p.m.

This is one their biggest fundraisers and they need your support.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.