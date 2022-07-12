Advertisement

Health officials warn against latest omicron variant of COVID-19

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - No matter how much time goes by, health experts are making it known that COVID-19 is not going away.

“We are looking at two variants with omicron strain of COVID-19 that is showing to be more infectious,” St. Joseph County Health Department Director of Health Robin Vida says.

Instead, the Center for Disease Control says the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the country, the omicron BA.5 variant is spreading.

“As we have see throughout the course of the pandemic, we have seen new variants pop up, mutations that occur naturally in viral replication,” Vida says.

A map on the CDC’s website shows several counties in Michiana including St. Joseph, Marshall, Fulton, Pulaski, and Cass counties are all in the medium risk level for community transmission. However, Vida says their not far behind from falling in the red zone if folks aren’t careful.

“I think we will see individuals will have to decide what mitigation strategies are best for them and practice those accordingly,” Vida says.

And while many have already came down with COVID-19 before, Vida says it won’t prevent folks from getting sick again which is why vaccinations are vital.

“We see continually the best step to preventing severe illness from covid-19 is the vaccine. Not just the first two dose series but those subsequent boosters,” Vida says.

Vida says while she does not expect any restrictions to return, she is advising folks to get fully vaccinated if they haven’t and to practice mitigation strategies.

