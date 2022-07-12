Gov. Whitmer calls on Biden to make birth control accessible, without prescription

(WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for President Biden to make birth control more accessible to women.

Governor Whitmer wrote a letter to the president on Monday.

In the letter, Whitmer says she is, “urging federal action to make birth control available over the counter, without a prescription. Getting this done would knock down the most costly, time-consuming barrier to obtaining birth control. In the wake of the overturn of Roe v Wade, we must pull out all the stops to make it easier and more affordable for everyone to secure contraception and take bold steps to protect women by ensuring that health—not politics—guides medical decisions. Let’s work together so women have control over their own bodies.”

The full letter is enclosed below:

Page 1 of the letter from the desk of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. (WNDU)

Page 2 of the letter from the desk of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. (WNDU)

