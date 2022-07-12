Goshen Community Schools donates school bus to Goshen Fire Dept. for training

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Community Schools has donated a school bus to the Goshen Fire Department to use for training purposes.

The collaborative project between the city and the school corporation hopes to prepare firefighters in the event of a school bus emergency.

The donation comes after the school district had a school bus that was determined to be no longer usable. The mechanics offered the decommissioned bus to the city’s fire department to use as a training tool.

On Tuesday, firefighters had a chance to train on some of the district’s buses.

“The safety of our kids is important to any community,” says Steffen Schrock, assistant chief of training for the Goshen Fire Department. “It’s no different here in Goshen, so having this training today and having a bus to train with, with functional exercises, will allow us to better prepare to serve our community and keep our kids safe.”

Goshen Community Schools will be offering on-site training Tuesday through Thursday.

