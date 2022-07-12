First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Breezy, Red Flags Flying on Lake Michigan Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine but very breezy throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s during the afternoon with the middle 70s along Lake Michigan. High of 81 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

HIGH SWIM RISK:

If you are heading to Lake Michigan today. Red flags will be flying. A HIGH swim risk means staying out of the water and off the piers through the evening. Waves of 3-5 feet along with strong currents are likely throughout the day. Be safe and stay on the beach for today.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Winds will settle down and we will see a few more clouds move in. Another weak cold front will move to the north and bring an isolated chance for a shower. Most of the area will stay dry and temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by morning. Low of 62 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds early in the day with full sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures will again be mild. Highs will stay in the upper 70s for most of the area through the afternoon. Very breezy from time to time. High of 79 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

MODERATE SWIM RISK:

If you plan on heading to Lake Michigan on Wednesday, you need to be careful. The flags will be yellow through the day which means be safe. Do not go right into the water and always make sure to have eyes on those in the water. Currents could still be strong, but the waves will be a bit smaller. Waves of 2-4 feet are likely and a few stronger currents are possible. It will still be an enjoyable day with temperatures in the lower 70s and full sunshine along the beaches Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine with temperatures remaining very mild for this time of year. The breeze will become lighter through the afternoon and temperatures will get into the lower 80s. We will also be seeing green flags once again along Lake Michigan beaches. High of 81 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Sunshine and low humidity continues through the end of the week. A few isolated chances for a shower or storm over the weekend. Otherwise, we will be staying dry for much of the next 10 days. Highs will be getting a bit warmer through next week as we approach the low 90s again. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, July 11th, 2022

Monday’s High: 86

Monday’s Low: 63

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.