Electrical work causes power outages at buildings St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - AEP conducted some electrical work on Tuesday afternoon in St. Joseph, which led to power outages for multiple buildings in the city.

At 3:15 p.m., AEP cut the power to the Berrien County Courthouse at 811 Port Street and the Berrien County Equalization Building at 100 Church Street.

The two buildings closed due to the unexpected power outage. They are expected to reopen Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Records Department located at the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at 911 Port Street was also affected by the power outage and was closed for the remainder of the day.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.