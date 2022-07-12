Advertisement

Electrical work causes power outages at buildings St. Joseph

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - AEP conducted some electrical work on Tuesday afternoon in St. Joseph, which led to power outages for multiple buildings in the city.

At 3:15 p.m., AEP cut the power to the Berrien County Courthouse at 811 Port Street and the Berrien County Equalization Building at 100 Church Street.

The two buildings closed due to the unexpected power outage. They are expected to reopen Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Records Department located at the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at 911 Port Street was also affected by the power outage and was closed for the remainder of the day.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedan’s airbags were deployed, while the SUV crashed into a backyard of a nearby residence.
Neighbors calling for change after 3 children hurt in St. Joseph County crash
Mishawaka gas station cuts price to just over $2 per gallon.
Political group rolls back gas price to just over $2 per gallon in Mishawaka
The victim has been identified as the front seat passenger— a 52-year-old woman— her name has...
Woman dies in early Sunday morning crash in Berrien County
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: A few strong thunderstorms possible this evening
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Latest News

The collaborative project between the city and the school corporation hopes to prepare...
Goshen Community Schools donates school bus to Goshen Fire Dept. for training
Shawn Stiffler has officially been named the 22nd head coach of the Notre Dame baseball team.
Notre Dame names Shawn Stiffler as next head baseball coach
Police say Isbella Kendall was last seen in Nottawa Township.
St. Joseph County, Mich., Police searching for missing teen
Police are investigating the disappearance of Freddie Jean Brooks, 83, of Mishawaka.
Mishawaka Police searching for missing 83-year-old woman
AEP conducted some electrical work on Tuesday afternoon in St. Joseph, which led to power...
Electrical work causes power outages at buildings St. Joseph