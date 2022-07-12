Blueberry season in full swing at The Blueberry Ranch

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - July is National Blueberry Month, which means U-pick season is in full swing.

The Blueberry Ranch in Mishawaka opened for the season a week ago.

It’s the largest U-pick blueberry farm in the Midwest, and the largest organic farm in the Midwest.

Owner John Nelson said it’s been a great season so far, with great weather and a good pollination period.

Right now, visitors can pick Spartan, and in a couple days, Blue Crop will be available too.

“A lot of our berries are ripe, plenty of berries to pick for everybody,” Nelson said. “If you don’t want to pick, we have pre-picked fresh, and we also have pre-picked frozen.”

The blueberry ranch will be open until the middle of August.

