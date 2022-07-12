Beacon Health to host 'Community Health Fun Fair'.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Beacon Health is hosting a “Community Health Fun Fair” this Thursday.

They say the fair is an effort to support vaccine education when it comes to COVID-19.

40 vendors will be setting up shop, there’ll be plenty of games, food trucks, and even on-site vaccinations.

Beacon Health says the family-friendly event is one of their first.

“They range from different types of activities from educational to social service,” said Kimberly Green Reeves, the Director of Community Impact at Beacon Health. “We’re also going to have higher education present as well. It’s just a great way to bring fun to the topic of the vaccine and COVID, etc.”

The event runs Thursday, July 14, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at John Hunt Plaza in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center.

