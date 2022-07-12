Ask the Doctor: Triglycerides, fungal infections, palpitations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Jim): Will MCT Oil (Coconut Oil) raise my triglycerides since it is high in fat?

DR. BOB : Triglycerides are part of our cholesterol profile. In general, we want to have a good cholesterol profile to decrease our risk of heart attack and stroke.

However, the actual effect that cholesterol and triglycerides have on the body is very complicated. Interestingly, triglycerides are less affected by the fat we eat in our diet and more by the amount of sugar.

In general, the approach to high triglycerides and high cholesterol is to follow a heart healthy diet or a Mediterranean diet. These diets emphasize lots of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and oils from plants rather than animals.

So, coconut oil, especially if you are using it instead of butter, would be fine to use. It may help lower your triglycerides and help your cholesterol.

Question #2 (from Michelle): My teen constantly deals with fungal infections. The creams help it to disappear for a while, but it always comes back. Any advice?

DR. BOB : The good news here is that it sounds like when you treat these conditions they improve. Therefore, we are dealing with infection recurrence rather than treatment failure.

There are certain things that make you more prone to fungal skin infections and I would try to focus here. Athletes foot and jock itch are more likely when there is a lot of sweat and tight-fitting materials such as athletic shoes that done have holes to allow air flow or tight-fitting sports underwear.

I would recommend trying to get material for socks and underwear that is wick away. Change socks and underwear frequently. Regularly apply a powder like Gold Bond to the feet and shoes. Only wear athletic shoes for as long as needed and otherwise try to wear shoes with good air flow.

Question #3 (From Cynthia): I often get palpitations at night or when I exercise. They go away after a few minutes, but I get concerned. Is this normal?

DR. BOB : Palpitations is a general term describing as sensation of an abnormal heartbeat in the chest. It can feel like the heart is beating too fast, too hard, or irregularly.

There are many things that can cause palpitations. Many of the problems are not serious, but some can be. It is especially concerning if you have any associated chest pain, dizziness, or shortness of breath.

This is a problem that is worth talking to your doctor about.

