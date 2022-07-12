Advertisement

18-year-old volunteer firefighter killed in LaGrange motorcycle crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old volunteer fireman has been killed in a motorcycle crash in LaGrange County.

Police say it happened on Monday afternoon near the town of Topeka.

According to authorities, Joshua Schwartz and Seth Miller, both 18, from Shipshewana, were riding motorcycles westbound on 700 South from State Road 5.

Schwartz hit a pot hole in the road and lost control, causing him to fall off his bike. Miller told police he hit the same pot hole, and ran over Schwartz.

Schwartz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller was hurt and checked by paramedics, but he refused to be treated at the hospital.

We’ve learned from a Facebook post that Schwartz was a volunteer firefighter with the Shipshewana Fire Department. Shipshewana Fire is sending their condolences to his family.

An 18-year-old volunteer fireman has been killed in a motorcycle crash in LaGrange County. Credit: Shipshewana Fire Department.(Shipshewana Fire Department)

