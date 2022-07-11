Advertisement

Woman dead from early morning crash in Berrien Co.

The victim has been identified as the front seat passenger— a 52-year-old woman— her name has...
The victim has been identified as the front seat passenger— a 52-year-old woman— her name has not been released.(KBJR)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BERRIEN CO., Mich. (WNDU) - A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Berrien Co.

It happened on I-94 West at Puetz Rd.

The victim has been identified as the front seat passenger— a 52-year-old woman— her name has not been released.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Lincoln Twp. police determined that the driver left the road, crashed through a guardrail, went airborne, and hit the bridge support.

A 13-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital, while two others were also injured.

Investigators learned the vehicle was occupied by a family traveling from Illinois.

An investigation remains ongoing.

