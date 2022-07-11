Advertisement

U-pick season underway at Field to Vase

Field to Vase opens for the summer season
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular u-pick destination is in full bloom.

Field to Vase in New Carlisle opened for the summer season last week.

The farm offers a variety of flowers. The price is 50 cents a stem, and you can create your very own bouquet.

The farm has grown so much in popularity, many drive in from other states just to visit.

“When we started six years ago, we had seven rows of flowers and now we have over 50 [and] 25 different varieties.,” said Melissa Ripley, the co-owner. “So, things are changing every year and I think always getting better.”

Field to vase has vendors and events every Saturday.

They are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

For more information, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedan’s airbags were deployed, while the SUV crashed into a backyard of a nearby residence.
FACT investigating two-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County
Capt. Haden "Gator" Fullam gives a demonstration in his A-10 Thunderbolt II on Saturday at...
America’s Freedom Fest Airshow returns to Goshen
The victim has been identified as the front seat passenger— a 52-year-old woman— her name has...
Woman dies in early Sunday morning crash in Berrien County
New documents outline how undercover officers gathered information and how the health...
New documents reveal new information on massage business police raids
Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Harrison Street in Elkhart on...
One injured in recent duplex fire in Elkhart

Latest News

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Carlisle
South Bend Council member talks affordable housing
South Bend Council member talks affordable housing
South Bend Council member talks affordable housing
South Bend Council member talks affordable housing
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Few Stronger Storms Possible Monday