U-pick season underway at Field to Vase

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular u-pick destination is in full bloom.

Field to Vase in New Carlisle opened for the summer season last week.

The farm offers a variety of flowers. The price is 50 cents a stem, and you can create your very own bouquet.

The farm has grown so much in popularity, many drive in from other states just to visit.

“When we started six years ago, we had seven rows of flowers and now we have over 50 [and] 25 different varieties.,” said Melissa Ripley, the co-owner. “So, things are changing every year and I think always getting better.”

Field to vase has vendors and events every Saturday.

They are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

For more information, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.