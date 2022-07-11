TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Colfax Avenue in South Bend closed for paving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Colfax Avenue from Eddy Street to Esther Street was closed on Monday for milling and resurfacing.

The street will be paved in two phases:

Phase I : Colfax Avenue from Eddy Street to Twyckenham Drive

Phase II : Colfax Avenue from Twyckenham Drive to Esther Street

Detour routes will be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eastbound traffic on Colfax Avenue will detour south on Eddy Street, east on Jefferson Boulevard, north on Twyckenham Drive, and east on McKinley Avenue. Westbound traffic will reverse the flow.

Paving is expected to be done by Next Tuesday, July 19.

