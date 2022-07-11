TRAFFIC ALERT: Fir Road, Eadus Avenue intersection in Mishawaka closed for water main installations

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If your commute takes you through the south side of Mishawaka, you may need to find a detour.

The intersection of Fir Road and Eadus Avenue was closed on Monday to all traffic for water main installations.

To avoid the work, you should take Capital Avenue, using Dragoon Trail and 12th Street.

The closure is expected to last until Saturday, July 16.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.