St. Joseph County 4-H recaps fair experience

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair has come to an end, and now, fair officials and fair goers are reflecting on the experience.

“So, attendance numbers compared to 2019 were up, so we we’re really excited about that. We saw quite a few people coming through the gates and enjoying the fair, so that’s something we’re very happy about,” said Kristen Sikorski-Conklin, Fair Board President for the St. Joseph County 4H Fair

The Rodeo was back this year, as well as live music and an antique tractor pull.

“Last year we did have a fair, but some of our bigger entertainment in our event’s arena we were not able to book, so we were fully back; had some entertainment over there and what we would call our normal fair,” said Sikorski-Conklin.

Paige Tudor brought her 3-year-old son to the fairgrounds this year, and it sounds like they can’t wait to go back next year.

“He went on the motorcycle ride alone probably at least 40 times. Not joking; I wish I was exaggerating, but I’m not. I have pictures,” said South Bend Resident Paige Tudor.

The mom-son duo was even able to pet some horses that traffic guards were riding.

“He was very scared to go up to them, and as soon as he touched them, he giggled like a little schoolgirl, and ran away, and it was just the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Tudor. “That was a very proud mama-bear moment. And that was the first time he had ever ridden a ride. And I literally could not get him off the rides.”

Sikorski-Conklin also wanted to highlight all the 4H-ers of St. Joseph County who work all year to ensure the show goes on.

“We also just want to share this opportunity with the community, so we keep prices affordable and just want to have a place where families can come together and have fun in the summer.”

When asked what her favorite part of the fair is, Sikorski-Conklin has two clear favorites.

“So, I generally say being a fair mom is my favorite part, I do love that still, but I have to say that this year, there was just such a sense of pride and unity, not only with the fair board but with the livestock clubs, the 4H members that exhibit in the exhibit hall. Everyone just came together and had a great sense of pride, and that felt really good.”

The winners of the Battle of the Barns contest were announced at the opening ceremony.

-4-H er favorite-Dairy Beef Club

-Superintendent’s choice-Beef Club

-Fair Board’s Choice-Dairy Club

-Best Curb Appeal- Rabbit and Poultry

-Most Original- Goat Club

The St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds are privately owned and do not receive any funds from state or local government. To be able to continue to serve the county, they hold other events at the grounds than just the fair, and there are plenty more events coming to the fairgrounds later this year.

Tractor Pull – TBD

Michiana Renaissance Festival – August 27-28

Boo Bash – October

Breakfast with Santa – Early December

Dasher’s drive through – Early December

