South Bend Women’s Metro golf tournament tees off

By Alex Almanza and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 95th Greater South Bend Women’s Metro golf tournament is underway.

The three-day run began Monday morning at Erskine Park Golf Course. 13 players are competing to add their name to the E.M. Morris Legacy Trophy.

The field includes several first-time players, such as Saint Mary’s College Head Golf Coach Jordan Koehler and Selah Unwin, a Marian High School graduate who is headed to Bethel University this upcoming fall.

“Basically, I’m trying to play as much competitive golf as I can before the season actually starts, trying to get a spot on the team,” Unwin says.

The second round will take place Tuesday morning at Elbel Park Golf Course. The third/final round is set for Thursday at Erskine.

