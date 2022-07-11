South Bend Council member talks affordable housing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Affordable housing is in high demand across the country and here at home. There are new options for families in South Bend as area agencies and city leaders work on solutions.

Rachel Tomas Morgan, South Bend Council member At-Large, joined 16 Morning News Now to talk about affordable housing, the neighborhood homes initiative, and the city’s toolkit for incremental developers on Monday.

Watch the full interview by watching the video above.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.