Advertisement

Six years later, Berrien Co. remembers victims of courthouse shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Monday marked a somber anniversary for Berrien County.

On July 11, 2016, two bailiffs were shot to death at the courthouse.

An inmate grabbed a gun from a deputy, and shot and killed Ron Kienzle and Joe Zangaro. Both men were longtime bailiffs at the county courthouse, and had long distinguished careers in public service.

Their names are engraved on the law enforcement memorial at Lake Bluff Park in St. Joseph.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedan’s airbags were deployed, while the SUV crashed into a backyard of a nearby residence.
3 children hurt in St. Joseph County crash
The victim has been identified as the front seat passenger— a 52-year-old woman— her name has...
Woman dies in early Sunday morning crash in Berrien County
Capt. Haden "Gator" Fullam gives a demonstration in his A-10 Thunderbolt II on Saturday at...
America’s Freedom Fest Airshow returns to Goshen
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: A few strong thunderstorms possible this evening
New documents outline how undercover officers gathered information and how the health...
New documents reveal new information on massage business police raids

Latest News

Abortion rights poised to go before Michigan voters in fall
Officials in Marshall County are considering a multimillion-dollar project proposal that would...
Marshall County considering multi-million dollar expanded road repaving project
Appeals court reverses ruling to make SBPD tapes public.
Appeals court reverses ruling to make SBPD tapes public
Medical Moment: Big hope for little hearts
WG: Adventure Bike Camp.
WG: Adventure Bike Camp