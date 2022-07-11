Advertisement

Police investigating fatal crash in Kosciusko Co.

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Kosciusko County are investigating a fatal crash.

According to the police, the scene was discovered on Saturday morning at an unknown time. The vehicle was driving northbound on County Road 750 when it left the roadway. The vehicle then rolled several times.

One person inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second person was taken to the hospital.

It’s still unknown who was driving the vehicle at the time.

The investigation is currently underway.

