ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County Parks are using bicycles to engage local kids in a series of outdoor adventures, including boating, rock climbing, and more.

In Adventure Bike Camp or ABC, the kids will experience various activities to have fun and instill a lifelong love of the outdoors.

“This is Adventure Bike Camp. We try to have a camp every year, but due to Covid, this particular year, we did not want to have everyone crammed in vans, so we tried to find an alternative,” said Andy Langdon, a Naturalist at Elkhart County Parks.

While this isn’t the first year for camps through Elkhart County Parks, this is the first year for Adventure Bike Camp,

“We had done what was called Adventure Day Camp for 20+ years, and then Covid. So, we thought, alright, how can we do this and still get out and explore other places? So we said, we have bikes, let’s use them. And we have great bike paths within the county that are all connected, and it’s just wonderful, and lots of resources, so that’s how it came about. We said we want to do something, can’t go in vans, we’ll go on bikes.” said Krista Daniels, Interpretive Naturalist Manager at Elkhart County Parks.

Today, the kids took a 6.5-mile bike ride to Fiddler Pond for some canoeing and fishing and stopped for a quick snack of Mulberries along the way.

“We were excited about it. My son loves biking, adventure, and trying new things, so he was very excited to go on this. He actually turned down STEM camp to come to this, so that was a big deal for us,” said Andrea Seedorff, a mom who enrolled her son in ABC.

Tomorrow, they’ll be swimming at Pierre Moran Pool, and to close out the camp Wednesday, the youngsters are rock climbing at Warehouse Rock Climbing in Goshen.

“You know, once you get out and do things, you have the tendency to want to do them again, so this is one reason that we like to do day camp every year. It gets people out and people to meet other people and do new things they may not do otherwise,” said Langdon.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.