Political group rolls back price to just over $2 dollars per gallon in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka gas station rolled back their gas prices from $4.78 to just over 2 dollars on Monday.

It happened at the ‘Hazens One Stop’ gas station in Mishawaka.

The group ‘Americans for Prosperity’ hosted the event and worked with the gas station owner to pay the difference. The group says that they want to, “highlight the true cost of Washington’s bad policies”.

People lined up for almost an hour in anticipation of the price drop.

“It feels great, I don’t mind it,” said Paul Rogers, a man getting gas. “I have a quarter tank, 18 gallons, I think it’d be under forty dollars I like it.”

“I really do believe policies make a big difference,” Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., said. “I think Ukraine has nothing to do with these gas prices, Putin doesn’t, Republicans don’t. This president is at the bottom of the barrel right now searching for an answer of who he can blame. This is his policy. This is his war. And so I’m just honored to be able to come out here today and be a part of this rolling back these gas prices. To these hard working Hoosiers that are lined up all over here, this is a blessing.”

Americans for Prosperity says that they’ll be hosting events across the country.

