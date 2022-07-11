Advertisement

Political group rolls back price to just over $2 dollars per gallon in Mishawaka

By Alex Almanza
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka gas station rolled back their gas prices from $4.78 to just over 2 dollars on Monday.

It happened at the ‘Hazens One Stop’ gas station in Mishawaka.

The group ‘Americans for Prosperity’ hosted the event and worked with the gas station owner to pay the difference. The group says that they want to, “highlight the true cost of Washington’s bad policies”.

People lined up for almost an hour in anticipation of the price drop.

“It feels great, I don’t mind it,” said Paul Rogers, a man getting gas. “I have a quarter tank, 18 gallons, I think it’d be under forty dollars I like it.”

“I really do believe policies make a big difference,” Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., said. “I think Ukraine has nothing to do with these gas prices, Putin doesn’t, Republicans don’t. This president is at the bottom of the barrel right now searching for an answer of who he can blame. This is his policy. This is his war. And so I’m just honored to be able to come out here today and be a part of this rolling back these gas prices. To these hard working Hoosiers that are lined up all over here, this is a blessing.”

Americans for Prosperity says that they’ll be hosting events across the country.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedan’s airbags were deployed, while the SUV crashed into a backyard of a nearby residence.
3 children hurt in St. Joseph County crash
The victim has been identified as the front seat passenger— a 52-year-old woman— her name has...
Woman dies in early Sunday morning crash in Berrien County
Capt. Haden "Gator" Fullam gives a demonstration in his A-10 Thunderbolt II on Saturday at...
America’s Freedom Fest Airshow returns to Goshen
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: A few strong thunderstorms possible this evening
New documents outline how undercover officers gathered information and how the health...
New documents reveal new information on massage business police raids

Latest News

83-year-old Mishawaka woman missing.
ALERT: 83-year-old Mishawaka woman missing
Mishawaka gas station rolls back price to just over $2 per gallon.
Mishawaka gas station rolls back price to just over $2 per gallon
3 minors seriously injured at State Road 2, Quince Road intersection.
State Road 2, Quince Road intersection is notoriously accident-prone
Abortion rights poised to go before Michigan voters in fall