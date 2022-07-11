Michiana Unsolved: The homicide of Dorian Harris Sr.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every week, Christine Karsten highlights an unsolved crime in Michiana. The goal is to help bring in that one tip that could finally bring a family justice.

On Monday, we looked at the homicide of Dorian Harris Sr.

On Nov. 1, 2020, South Bend Police were called to the 1100 block of Queen Street for reports of shots fired. It was just before 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they located an individual suffering from gunshot wounds. That individual was 47-year-old Dorian Harris Sr.

“We know there were some other people that were outside,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers. “So, we do believe there are witnesses. Either to the incident itself or to the moments leading up to and the moments just after.”

Unfortunately, Dorian died at the scene.

“Having been able to talk with family, they are looking for answers and Dorian had a big family,” continues Lt. Miller. “He had 13 children, a lot of grandkids and he had six siblings. One of the things that they said he would tell people when he was leaving is, ‘whenever, forever.’ That was kind of his way of saying ‘goodbye’ or ‘I’ll see you later.’ It was ‘whenever, forever’ and cup of coffee and conversations. Or maybe it was leftovers, except he didn’t call them leftovers, he called them ‘over-afters.’”

“It’s tragic that a life was lost, but it is more than just that one life,” explains Lt. Miller. “It takes our entire community working together to make progress on these cases and law enforcement can’t do it alone. So, here we are talking about another case that as a community we need to speak up and speak out about this.”

If you have any information you are asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers. You can call them at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also use their P3 App or head to their website. While there are several ways to submit a tip, you will always remain anonymous.

“We are asking people to dig back into their memories, think back to that night. Any little detail that perhaps you saw or heard could be so important,” adds Lt. Miller

Remember, if your anonymous tip leads to an arrest or solving of this case, you are eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,500.

