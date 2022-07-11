Advertisement

Michiana Unsolved: The homicide of Dorian Harris Sr.

By Christine Karsten
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every week, Christine Karsten highlights an unsolved crime in Michiana. The goal is to help bring in that one tip that could finally bring a family justice.

On Monday, we looked at the homicide of Dorian Harris Sr.

On Nov. 1, 2020, South Bend Police were called to the 1100 block of Queen Street for reports of shots fired. It was just before 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they located an individual suffering from gunshot wounds. That individual was 47-year-old Dorian Harris Sr.

“We know there were some other people that were outside,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers. “So, we do believe there are witnesses. Either to the incident itself or to the moments leading up to and the moments just after.”

Unfortunately, Dorian died at the scene.

“Having been able to talk with family, they are looking for answers and Dorian had a big family,” continues Lt. Miller. “He had 13 children, a lot of grandkids and he had six siblings. One of the things that they said he would tell people when he was leaving is, ‘whenever, forever.’ That was kind of his way of saying ‘goodbye’ or ‘I’ll see you later.’ It was ‘whenever, forever’ and cup of coffee and conversations. Or maybe it was leftovers, except he didn’t call them leftovers, he called them ‘over-afters.’”

“It’s tragic that a life was lost, but it is more than just that one life,” explains Lt. Miller. “It takes our entire community working together to make progress on these cases and law enforcement can’t do it alone. So, here we are talking about another case that as a community we need to speak up and speak out about this.”

If you have any information you are asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers. You can call them at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also use their P3 App or head to their website. While there are several ways to submit a tip, you will always remain anonymous.

“We are asking people to dig back into their memories, think back to that night. Any little detail that perhaps you saw or heard could be so important,” adds Lt. Miller

Remember, if your anonymous tip leads to an arrest or solving of this case, you are eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedan’s airbags were deployed, while the SUV crashed into a backyard of a nearby residence.
3 children hurt in St. Joseph County crash
The victim has been identified as the front seat passenger— a 52-year-old woman— her name has...
Woman dies in early Sunday morning crash in Berrien County
Capt. Haden "Gator" Fullam gives a demonstration in his A-10 Thunderbolt II on Saturday at...
America’s Freedom Fest Airshow returns to Goshen
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: A few strong thunderstorms possible this evening
New documents outline how undercover officers gathered information and how the health...
New documents reveal new information on massage business police raids

Latest News

MDOT is investing $5.9 million to resurface over five miles of I-94 between Kruger Road and...
I-94 resurfacing project begins in Berrien County
Six years later, Berrien Co. remembers victims of courthouse shooting
Project proposed to repair rough roads in Marshall Co.
Project proposed to repair rough roads in Marshall Co.
Six years later, Berrien County remembers courthouse shooting victims.
Six years later, Berrien County remembers courthouse shooting victims
Police investigating fatal crash in Kosciusko Co.