Medical Moment: Stem cell therapy brings hope for babies with heart defects

(WNDU) - Almost one out of a hundred babies is born with a heart defect each year in the United States.

Many of these babies will need surgery within weeks of birth, followed by more surgeries throughout their life.

Congenital heart disease can have a number of symptoms, particularly in babies and children, including rapid heartbeat, rapid breathing, swelling of the legs, tummy or around the eyes, extreme tiredness and fatigue, a blue tinge to the skin or lips or tiredness and rapid breathing when a baby is feeding.

These problems are sometimes noticeable soon after birth, although mild defects may not cause any problems until later in life.

Now, doctors are turning to stem cells to give hope for little hearts.

“Hypoplastic left heart syndrome is a complex congenital heart disease,” said Sunjay Kaushal, the Chief of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery at Lurie Children’s Hospital. “It is where the left ventricle does not develop.”

These newborns depend solely on their right ventricle in order to pump blood throughout their body.

“These babies need surgical intervention in the first weeks of life,” Dr. Kaushal explained.

15 to 20 percent of these babies will not live to their first birthday. For the little ones who do, medications and implanted devices can help, but ultimately, these children will need a heart transplant to survive.

“That right ventricle becomes tired. It doesn’t pump blood efficiently,” Dr. Kaushal said.

Pediatric cardiac surgeons at Lurie Children’s Hospital are injecting stem cells directly into the heart to revitalize the worn-out right ventricle.

“We’re trying to see if we can actually put stem cells in there in order to remodel, rejuvenate that right ventricle in order to pump blood more efficiently for that baby,” Dr. Kaushal said.

In the long run, stem cell therapy could possibly even prevent these children from needing a heart transplant at all.

“I think that these studies could be game changing for our babies,” Dr. Kaushal sad.

The repair of congenital heart defects in children and adults has been transformed over the past decade by advances in cardiac catheterization.

A minimally invasive approach to diagnosing and treating these anomalies is associated with less risk and easier recovery for patients of all ages.

Catheter-based interventions are now considered the standard of care in treating newborns, children, and adults with a variety of types of congenital heart disease (CHD).

Researchers are actively involved with the development of biodegradable stents that dissolve as the child grows and with the design of new closure devices for premature babies with PDAs using nano-synthesized smart materials such as thin-film nitinol titanium.

In addition, UCLA participates in studies of unique uses of devices to support patients with only a single ventricle.

