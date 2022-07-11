Advertisement

Marshall County considering multi-million dollar expanded road repaving project

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Anyone who has been to Marshall County can likely tell you when they have arrived.

“Everybody says I can close my eyes and tell when I’m in Marshall County and that’s been true,” County Commissioner Stan Klotz says.

That is because several roads there are in desperate need of repair.

“It’s just imperative. They are dangerous and if this county is going to grow and survive and create a tax base for the future to offset inflation, we got to fix these roads,” Klotz says.

On Monday, Highway Superintendent Jason Peters and County Commissioner Stan Klotz attended a Common Council meeting. There, Peters requested approval from the Common Council to consider a road repaving project worth up to three million dollars in repairs.

According to Peters, some of those repairs would focus mainly in rural areas beginning with roads near Seventh Road and Tamarack Road, Seventh Road and Pear Road, and 15th Road and Tulip Road.

“We are getting in more rural areas, more the the rural type settings. It just takes money and it takes time. We didn’t get into this mess overnight and we aren’t going to get out of it overnight but I’m glad to see the council putting a focus on that today,” Klotz said.

Klotz says getting the nod from the common council members would mean roads, especially in rural areas, could be replaced almost right away.

“The good thing is once we get them fixed, we will go into maintenance mode, not just total repair. It’s just several years ago, for whatever reason, they didn’t keep up. It’s been 8-10 years and they did not keep up and now it’s catching up with us so that’s where we are at now,” Klotz says.

The proposed project is expected to be up for approval at the next Common Council in August. If approved, Peters says roads could be finished within five weeks of the start of construction. Until then, we will continue to follow this developing on-air and online on 16 News Now.

