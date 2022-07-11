Advertisement

I-94 resurfacing project begins in Berrien County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A project to resurface I-94 in Berrien County will affect traffic on the highway.

MDOT is investing $5.9 million to resurface over five miles of I-94 between Kruger Road and Three Oaks Road. Work includes resurfacing and new pavement markings.

This work will repair and preserve the pavement, extending the life of the roadway and providing a safer and smoother driving surface.

Work near New Buffalo and Sawyer started Monday and is expected to end by Oct. 21. Lane closures and traffic shifts will occur during construction.

The work is part of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s promise to “fix the damn roads.”

