First Alert Forecast: Few Stronger Storms Possible Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Sunny skies with increasing cloud cover through the morning. Temperatures will rise along with the humidity. Nearing 80 degrees by lunchtime as we watch the chance for storms evolve from the west. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible during the early afternoon. Between noon and 4pm for round 1 of some storms. The timing of these storms along with the cloud cover may help to minimize a stronger storm threat for this evening. This would help to reduce the “fuel” that the storms have by the evening. The next chance for some storms comes after 5pm and lasts through 11pm with a chance for storms to fire along a cold front that will move through the area. A few of these storms have the chance to be strong to severe. The main threats with these storms would be strong gusty winds and small hail.

MONDAY NIGHT: A chance for gusty thunderstorms continues through the evening. After midnight, the storm chances move to the south and east of Michiana. With that the clouds will begin to move out of the area as well. The humidity will drop, and temperatures will cool into the upper 60s by the morning. Low of 69 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Few clouds clearing out during the morning with lots of sunshine taking over and lower humidity. It will be breezy from time to time with winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour at times. Dry and comfortable afternoon! High of 82 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s throughout the day. Lower humidity will continue through the middle of the week as well. High of 80 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The humidity will remain relatively low with lots of sunshine through the end of the week. Temperatures will continue to rise, nearing the upper 80s to low 90s by the weekend. Our next chance for scattered thunderstorms looks to be over the weekend, Saturday evening through Sunday. Otherwise, it will likely be dry through the end of our 10-day forecast. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, July 10th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 84

Sunday’s Low: 55

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.