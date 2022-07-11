Advertisement

FACT investigating two-vehicle crash in St. Joseph Co.

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH CO., Ind. (WNDU) - FACT is investigating a two-vehicle crash in St. Joseph Co.

It happened Sunday evening at the intersection of S.R. 2 and Quince Rd.— right in front of the Phillips 66 Gas Station— involving a Sedan versus an SUV.

The Sedan’s airbags were deployed, while the SUV crashed into a backyard of a nearby residence.

The conditions of those involved is unknown— and we’re awaiting to learn more information from county officials.

Stay with 16 News Now both on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

