Advertisement

Elkhart County Police investigating two potentially related shootings

(AP GraphicsBank)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that could be related.

The first happened just after 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 51000 block of Downey Street. Officers say Steven Nobles, 34, reported that someone shot a gun through his sliding glass door, which struck him and gave him a minor injury. Nobles reportedly fired shots back.

At 2:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a different home in the same block and found that Bryan Berry, 42, had been shot in the legs. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police believe Nobles made threats at Berry’s home and the two got into a fight in the roadway. Witness reports indicate that Nobles went to his vehicle after knocking Berry to the ground, retrieved a gun, and shot him.

Nobles left the scene and has not been located. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to report it anonymously to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedan’s airbags were deployed, while the SUV crashed into a backyard of a nearby residence.
FACT investigating two-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County
The victim has been identified as the front seat passenger— a 52-year-old woman— her name has...
Woman dies in early Sunday morning crash in Berrien County
Capt. Haden "Gator" Fullam gives a demonstration in his A-10 Thunderbolt II on Saturday at...
America’s Freedom Fest Airshow returns to Goshen
New documents outline how undercover officers gathered information and how the health...
New documents reveal new information on massage business police raids
Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Harrison Street in Elkhart on...
One injured in recent duplex fire in Elkhart

Latest News

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Carlisle
The price is 50 cents a stem, and you can create your very own bouquet.
U-pick season underway at Field to Vase
South Bend Council member talks affordable housing
South Bend Council member talks affordable housing
South Bend Council member talks affordable housing
South Bend Council member talks affordable housing