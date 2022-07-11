Elkhart County Police investigating two potentially related shootings

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that could be related.

The first happened just after 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 51000 block of Downey Street. Officers say Steven Nobles, 34, reported that someone shot a gun through his sliding glass door, which struck him and gave him a minor injury. Nobles reportedly fired shots back.

At 2:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a different home in the same block and found that Bryan Berry, 42, had been shot in the legs. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police believe Nobles made threats at Berry’s home and the two got into a fight in the roadway. Witness reports indicate that Nobles went to his vehicle after knocking Berry to the ground, retrieved a gun, and shot him.

Nobles left the scene and has not been located. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to report it anonymously to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.