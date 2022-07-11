Advertisement

Drinking alone when younger linked to alcoholism, study says

A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related...
A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related problems in the future.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People who drink alone as a young adult appear to have a greater risk of having alcohol-related problems later in life.

According to a study from Carnegie Mellon University, high school seniors who drank without anyone else had a 35% better chance of alcoholism by the age of 35.

The study, published Monday in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence, was based on a 17-year study based on 4,500 participants.

Researchers also say women are more susceptible to alcohol use disorder than men.

Because of the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rates of solitary drinking had a documented increase.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedan’s airbags were deployed, while the SUV crashed into a backyard of a nearby residence.
FACT investigating two-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County
The victim has been identified as the front seat passenger— a 52-year-old woman— her name has...
Woman dies in early Sunday morning crash in Berrien County
Capt. Haden "Gator" Fullam gives a demonstration in his A-10 Thunderbolt II on Saturday at...
America’s Freedom Fest Airshow returns to Goshen
New documents outline how undercover officers gathered information and how the health...
New documents reveal new information on massage business police raids
Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Harrison Street in Elkhart on...
One injured in recent duplex fire in Elkhart

Latest News

If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.
Dinosaur skeleton up for auction could fetch $8 million
The intersection of Fir Road and Eadus Avenue was closed on Monday to all traffic for water...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fir Road, Eadus Avenue intersection in Mishawaka closed for water main installations
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
The South Bend Police Department is looking to add new officers to its police force.
APPLICATIONS DUE MONDAY: South Bend Police Dept. hosting hiring event on Saturday
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say