APPLICATIONS DUE MONDAY: South Bend Police Dept. hosting hiring event on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is looking to hire, and its next hiring event is this Saturday.

It’s the second of the department’s “Summer Prospect Days,” which condenses most of the hiring process into one day.

Applicants will have the opportunity to take the physical agility test, a written exam, and go through a few interviews—a process that previously took up to three months to complete.

The department is not changing or reducing any of the requirements to become a police officer. This event simply streamlines some of the scheduling so it’s more convenient for people with busy work or school schedules.

Applications must be submitted by Monday, July 11, to be considered for the Saturday, July 16, testing day.

You can learn more about becoming a South Bend police officer and access the application at sbpolicejobs.com.

