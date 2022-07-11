Advertisement

Appeals court reverses ruling to make SBPD tapes public

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The legal battle over the infamous South Bend Police tapes has gone on for nearly a decade, and there’s still no end in sight.

In fact, a 36-page opinion from the Indiana Court of Appeals appears to breathe new life into the case.

The appeals court reversed a ruling that a now-retired judge in St. Joseph County last May called a victory by forfeit for the South Bend Common Council and its attempts to make the tapes public.

In 2012, the Buttigieg administration was quick to judge. Police Chief Darryl Boykins was demoted, and the department’s communications director was fired after the discovery of recorded phone calls on a police department line.

The case centers around nine conversations on five cassette tapes recorded between February 4 and July 15 of 2011.

No determination has yet been made as to whether any of the recordings amount to illegal wiretapping.

In May of 2021, then St. Joseph County Superior Court Judge Steven Hostetler issued a ruling that the tapes must be produced because there is no longer any party to the lawsuit contesting the production of the tapes by the City to the Council.

Judge Hostetler found that three officers fighting the release of the tapes were not on the tapes and therefore had no standing in the case.

The Court of Appeals countered that the officers were contesting all recordings including some which allegedly contained conversations to which they were parties.

The appeals court further disagreed that those who were part of a $500,000 city settlement had been compensated for their damages and essentially waived their right to participate in the continued litigation.

The appeals court found that while the settlement agreement was perhaps “inartfully” worded, the intent of the intervenors to reserve their right to seek to prevent future production or publication of the tapes or recordings is “crystal clear.”

The appeals court decision does acknowledge, “despite numerous judicial proceedings for almost a decade, the fundamental question of whether any or all of these recordings constitute a wiretap violation has never been resolved. "

