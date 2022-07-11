ALERT: 83-year-old Mishawaka woman missing

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Police are investigating the disappearance of Freddie Brooks, 83, of Mishawaka. Freddie is a black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a maroon shirt, khaki pants and pink slippers.

Freddie was last seen on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 2:05 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Freddie Brooks, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1684 or 911.

