Advertisement

ALERT: 83-year-old Mishawaka woman missing

83-year-old Mishawaka woman missing.
83-year-old Mishawaka woman missing.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Police are investigating the disappearance of Freddie Brooks, 83, of Mishawaka. Freddie is a black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a maroon shirt, khaki pants and pink slippers.

Freddie was last seen on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 2:05 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Freddie Brooks, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1684 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedan’s airbags were deployed, while the SUV crashed into a backyard of a nearby residence.
3 children hurt in St. Joseph County crash
The victim has been identified as the front seat passenger— a 52-year-old woman— her name has...
Woman dies in early Sunday morning crash in Berrien County
Capt. Haden "Gator" Fullam gives a demonstration in his A-10 Thunderbolt II on Saturday at...
America’s Freedom Fest Airshow returns to Goshen
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: A few strong thunderstorms possible this evening
New documents outline how undercover officers gathered information and how the health...
New documents reveal new information on massage business police raids

Latest News

Mishawaka gas station cuts price to just over $2 per gallon.
Political group rolls back price to just over $2 dollars per gallon in Mishawaka
Mishawaka gas station rolls back price to just over $2 per gallon.
Mishawaka gas station rolls back price to just over $2 per gallon
3 minors seriously injured at State Road 2, Quince Road intersection.
State Road 2, Quince Road intersection is notoriously accident-prone
Abortion rights poised to go before Michigan voters in fall