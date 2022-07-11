Advertisement

Abortion rights poised to go before Michigan voters in fall

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Abortion rights are poised to come before Michigan voters in November after an abortion rights campaign turned in a record-breaking number of signatures for a ballot initiative.

The signatures turned in Monday to the secretary of state’s office will still need to be validated before going forward.

But the initiative, which would make abortion a constitutional right, will be a focus in battleground state’s elections. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel have made abortion rights a centerpiece of their reelection campaigns.

The push to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and gave power to the states in decisions regarding abortion.

7/11/2022 2:26:54 PM (GMT -4:00)

