$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Carlisle

(Multi-State Lottery Association (MGN))
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosier Lottery officials say that Powerball tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s estimated $48 million jackpot drawing.

The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Groceries by Joe located at 485 E. Michigan Street in New Carlisle. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, July 9, are: 14-22-42-46-52 with the Powerball of 24.

Powerball Overall Odds are 1 in 25. Odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Powerball are one in 913,130.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Monday, July 11, is $56 million.

