Advertisement

2nd Chance Pet: Sadie the Goat (but she’s actually a cat…)

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Angela Wright from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Sadie the Goat, who is actually a cat…

Sadie the Goat is 4 years old. She loves people and is good with kids. However, she can be bossy and sassy with other cats.

Wright told the backstory as to how Sadie the Goat got her name in the video above.

If you want to adopt Sadie the Goat or any other pet, call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or stop by the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

You can also visit petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedan’s airbags were deployed, while the SUV crashed into a backyard of a nearby residence.
Three minors hurt in St. Joseph County crash
The victim has been identified as the front seat passenger— a 52-year-old woman— her name has...
Woman dies in early Sunday morning crash in Berrien County
Capt. Haden "Gator" Fullam gives a demonstration in his A-10 Thunderbolt II on Saturday at...
America’s Freedom Fest Airshow returns to Goshen
New documents outline how undercover officers gathered information and how the health...
New documents reveal new information on massage business police raids
Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Harrison Street in Elkhart on...
One injured in recent duplex fire in Elkhart

Latest News

We got a chance to go around and see the first day of the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair.
Baby goats born at St. Joseph County 4-H Fair
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St....
2nd Chance: Queen
Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, gives us tips on how to help pets who suffer fireworks fears and...
Pet Vet: Fireworks anxiety
Ozzie does very well with other dogs, but he is not a fan of cats, so he is best suited for a...
2nd Chance Pet: Ozzie