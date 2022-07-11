2nd Chance Pet: Sadie the Goat (but she’s actually a cat…)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Angela Wright from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Sadie the Goat, who is actually a cat…

Sadie the Goat is 4 years old. She loves people and is good with kids. However, she can be bossy and sassy with other cats.

Wright told the backstory as to how Sadie the Goat got her name in the video above.

If you want to adopt Sadie the Goat or any other pet, call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or stop by the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

You can also visit petrefuge.com.

