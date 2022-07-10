Advertisement

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff

By Jack Springgate
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) -The executive director of the Krasl Art Center joined Jack Springgate during our Sunday Morning Spotlight.

Julia Gourley Donohue gave us a recap of how day one went and what people could look forward to on Sunday.

More than 170 artists from across the country and Michiana are in town to show their art and sell their work.

This is the 60th year of the Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff.

What started from pretty humble beginnings is now one of the biggest art festivals in West Michigan.

“The event really started as a local clothesline art fair. Local artists had the idea to share their work with the community and it has truly become a nationally recognized event with artists that are literally from all around the country. So that is really a pretty amazing trajectory,” she said.

Volunteers plan to meet again in a couple of months to start planning next year’s art fair.

