South Bend Lions defeat Toledo Villa FC 3-1

Lions are one win away from clinching division title
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Lions soccer team entered Saturday night sitting tied for first place in the USL League Two Valley Division.

But a 3-1 win over Toledo Villa FC at TCU School Field put them in sole possession of first—at least for now. The second place team, Kings Hammer FC, plays Sunday.

Kainan dos Santos from Brazil scored two goals for the Lions. He scored his first goal in the 31st minute and his second just a minute into the start of the second half. Toledo got one goal back late, but it wouldn’t matter.

The Lions have just one more match this season. And if they win, they take the division crown in just their second season in existence.

“Still got to grow, still got to progress this week,” says South Bend Lions Head Coach Thiago Pinto. “It’s one thing to get to the top and be great one or two weeks. It’s another thing to stay at that level, to stay at the top and be great again to be consistent. We have to be consistent, win, and you got to win well.”

“I think we’ve come a long way and we see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we have to focus up, you know,” says Owen Cornell, South Bend Lions goalkeeper. “It’s one more game. It’s an important game, so we’re not going to look past it. We have to get this first spot, and so it’s all about the mental fortitude not to skip a game or think ahead.”

The Lions will host the Dayton Dutch Lions next Saturday, July 16, at TCU School Field at 7 p.m. To buy tickets, click here.

