Advertisement

One injured in duplex fire in Elkhart

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a recent fire in Elkhart.

The City of Elkhart Fire Dept. says it happened on Wednesday just after 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Harrison St.

There, crews were called out to a structure fire at a two-story duplex.

The injured person suffered from smoke inhalation, and their current condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
Osceola man killed in St. Joseph County motorcycle crash
New documents outline how undercover officers gathered information and how the health...
New documents reveal new information on massage business police raids
WARNING: Porch pirates use ‘unordered package’ scam in Elkhart
Cheri Avery
Woman arrested in connection with Mishawaka shooting
TSA officials at South Bend Airport find 2 guns in carry-on luggage

Latest News

Comfortable weather for one more day with plenty of sunshine
Clear skies continue into the second half of the weekend
Comfortable weather for one more day with plenty of sunshine
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 07-09-22
Over 400 volunteers worked to make the event possible.
60th Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff returns to shores of Lake Michigan
Krasl Art Fair underway
Krasl Art Fair underway