One injured in duplex fire in Elkhart
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a recent fire in Elkhart.
The City of Elkhart Fire Dept. says it happened on Wednesday just after 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Harrison St.
There, crews were called out to a structure fire at a two-story duplex.
The injured person suffered from smoke inhalation, and their current condition is unknown.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
