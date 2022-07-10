One injured in duplex fire in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a recent fire in Elkhart.

The City of Elkhart Fire Dept. says it happened on Wednesday just after 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Harrison St.

There, crews were called out to a structure fire at a two-story duplex.

The injured person suffered from smoke inhalation, and their current condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

