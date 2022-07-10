America’s Freedom Fest Airshow returns to Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - After a 2-year break due to the pandemic, America’s Freedom Fest is finally back at the Goshen Municipal Airport.

Gates opened at noon, and cars lined up for miles for a family-fun-filled day at the airshow.

“So far, the biggest freedom fest we’ve seen in probably close to a decade. Absolutely massive crowd, tons of attractions, lots of food, and lots of airplanes,” said Chris Shakley, Air Show Director for America’s Freedom Fest.

Saturday’s main attractions are the US Airforce’s A10 thunderbolts Demo Team, the Red Bull helicopter show, and Susan Dacy and her “Big Red” Biplane.

“We have Aaron Fitzgerald from the Red Bull Helicopter, a world-famous pilot. He’s a member of the Screen Actor’s Guild, has been in countless movies, and does some unbelievable stunts. He does stuff that a helicopter shouldn’t do. It’s great,” said Shakley.

The Thunderbolt demonstration team was be led by CPT. Haden “Gator” Fullam, who has around 1800 hours of flying experience accrued domestically and overseas.

“I’m here to see some awesome planes fly, specifically the A-10 Thunderbolt. Even though it is completely out of its era, instead of getting rid of it, they saw it was useful enough to put all new avionics in it and make it a current generation ground support fighter,” said Zach Maielli, an aircraft mechanic at Elkhart Municipal Airport.

“It turns like no other, it fires like no other, and if you’re on the other side, you don’t want to hear it coming,” concluded Maielli.

Saturday’s air show also has a special event to honor one of their own. Chris Darnell died earlier this month at an air show in Battle Creek, Michigan, when his jet truck caught fire.

Speaking of Darnell, Shakley noted, “A lot of folks here personally knew Chris and his entire family. So, they reached out to us and said, ‘hey, we want to do this in Chris’ memory. We want to make sure that the show definitely goes on. We’re also doing a tribute here tonight to Chris, and we’re also collecting donations that will go directly to Chris’ family.”

