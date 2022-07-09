Professional Bull Riders return to Michiana for fifth year

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - Professional Bull Riders (PBR) have returned to Michiana for a fifth year, and this year’s event has brought some of world’s best to the Michiana Event Center in Shipshewana.

When most think of professional bull riding, they think of bull riders competing for championships in Fort Worth or Las Vegas. But this weekend, some of the best riders are competing in Shipshewana.

And one of those riders, Marcus Mast, says this is the event he looks forward to all year, as he gets to come home.

“I actually grew up in Topeka, so it’s always been one of my favorite shows because I get to drive ten minutes and I’m at the event,” Mast says. “And it’s always awesome.”

Mast isn’t the only one who enjoys this event. He tries to share his love for his hometown with other riders to make it a great event for everyone.

“Just from talking to Marcus a couple of weeks ago, he told me it was a really good event,” says fellow PBR Rider Ross Freeman. “So, I wanted to get it. He said it’s a lot of fun (and a) great town. And he puts on a deal on Saturday to come hang out, and he said it’s just a lot of fun. Everybody has a good time.”

And that joy from Mast and his fellow riders spreads to the community, and leads to a great crowd and a great event right here in Michiana.

“The town has a unique feel and a unique energy about it,” Freeman says. “It’s a really cool place. I think it’s going to be a great crowd. I’m excited as my first year here, so I’m really looking forward to the event.”

“The crowd is awesome,” Mast says. “We got a bunch of Amish people out here, everybody loves it. The crowd really gets into it, so it always makes it even better.”

