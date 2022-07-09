Niles Bluegrass Festival rocks out all weekend long.

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Bluegrass Festival is underway at Riverfront Park!

20 bands will be performing live music, right along the river. There are food trucks and craft vendors for attendees to enjoy.

Local kids say it’s a lot of fun, and are encouraging people to come out.

“They could expect music, the Grateful Dead, a park, they could expect a lot of people, and they could expect to see a lot of food trucks,” said Remy and Justin Kujawa, two youths attending the festival.

“Everybody loves this festival just because it’s a beautiful spot,” said Tom Majerek, the music director. “It’s free. It’s a place where all the families can come. Grandma can come, the kids can come.”

The festival is free and runs through Sunday.

