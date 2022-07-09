Michiana group honors Jacob “Super Jake” Sepanek with ‘Ride to Remember’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michiana group is honoring their “Superman” with a ride to remember.

On Saturday, Crazy Jesters RC, Inc. held a ‘Ride to Remember’ for Jacob “Super Jake” Sepanek, a dear friend of the organization who passed away in Feb. 2020.

It happened at the Chain-O-Lakes Conservation Club on Southport Dr. in South Bend, with kickstands up at 11:30 a.m.

“He was proud to be the American that he was, he loved motorcycles, he loved benefits, he loved everyone,” Karla Sepanek, Jake’s mother, told 16 News Now. “Thank you to everybody that is showing the love and the support for this great cause. I just thank you.”

Proceeds from the ride were donated to Michiana Down Syndrome in Jake’s honor.

