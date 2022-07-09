Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to shots fired call in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police have arrested a person in connection a shots fired investigation earlier Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a shots fried call just after 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in the 1300 block of Eden St. on a report that a home was hit by gunfire.

While investigating, an adult man was arrested in the 300 block of E. Indiana Ave. in connection to this incident.

Firearms from this suspect have been confiscated by police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

